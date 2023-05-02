Christy Darlene Burcham Hendrix 1978 - 2025

Christy was born December 23, 1978, in McMinnville, Oregon, to Brian and Carole Burcham, and joined a 14-month-old sister, Carley. She was named after her grandmother, “Darlene," whom she loved dearly. Christy was a beautiful baby with an attitude, a bit of drama--that she would deny--and a feisty personality.

Christy lived in McMinnville most of her life. She graduated from McMinnville High School in 1987, and then went to Oregon State University. She married Troy after her first year of college. After her divorce, she went back to Oregon State to finish her degree, and met Michael, an engineering student and math tutor, (she, being his only student), and they were married September 14, 2013. in McMinnville. She graduated from Oregon State in 2013.

Christy grew up working with her father on rental properties, doing plumbing repairs, and anything else that was needed; she was always there to help. There was one time when she and Carley replaced a water heater in an amazing 20 minutes! She loved woodworking, which she learned in high school, and had saws, planers, and many other tools.

She also had a feminine side: loved jewelry (had almost as much as her mother), was an avid crocheter, and was a great cook. She learned her love of cooking when she was working in a restaurant for Jule, a friend’s mother. There was almost always something on the stove, and the refrigerator was forever overflowing.

If Christy knew you, you probably had a blanket, or two, that she gifted you. For many years, she wasn’t seen without yarn and a crochet hook. Her blankets are all sizes, all colors and all patterns...but all Christy.

Christy was also a card sender. She didn’t miss a birthday or holiday, and the humorous cards always brought a smile.

Both their two daughters, Bria Quinn (January 13, 2015) and Isley Wren ( June 2, 2017), were born in McMinnville.

The family moved to Arizona in 2020, and decided to make it their permanent home. Christy managed her parent’s rental properties there, and cared for their two daughters.

Christy leaves behind her husband, Michael; two daughters, Bria and Isley; parents, Brian and Carole; her “Grandma Darlene Michael”; and sister, Carley Bushart; two nieces, Kinsey Russell and Kennedy Bushart; a grandniece, Aurora; nine aunts and uncles; 13 cousins; and many friends.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, January 14, 2026, at the Chapel of Macy & Son.

To leave condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com.