Letters to the editor: Dec. 31, 2025

No moral compass

I can understand how a person of Christian faith would be encouraged by this president’s remarks during the lighting of the national Christmas tree.

Even though I am not affiliated with any organized religion, I firmly believe in the fundamental right to freely practice a religion in this country.

I do have reservations, though, as I think anyone should, when it comes to taking moral or religious advice from Donald Trump. Unfortunately for our nation, our current president possesses no moral compass, nor does he have any interest in religion unless it can garner him financial or political gain.

Stuart Gunness

Sheridan