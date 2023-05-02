Jamie Lynn Price 1979 - 2025

Jamie Lynn Price was born March 9, 1979, in Portland, Oregon, to Susan Price and Lyle Gray and later adopted by Terry Price. Jamie grew up in McMinnville, Oregon. She was living with her cousin and family in Salem, Oregon, at the time of her death.

After graduating high school, she became a licensed Nanny. Her love and devotion for this profession showed as she continued to follow them into adulthood. Her love of creating crafts was fulfilled as she worked for Michaels for many years. After leaving Michaels, Jamie began working for Recology earlier this year; this allowed her more time with family and friends in her hometown.

Jamie's artistry knew no limits. Her attention to detail shined through with special homemade gifts she shared with family and friends. In Jamie's spare time, she loved movie nights, books, Zelda, Mario Bros. and baking.

Jamie is survived by her mother, Susan Price; and brother, Joshua Price; as well as many aunts, uncles, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her loving grandparents, John and Gloria Carl; several uncles; and one cousin.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations made to STOMP Out Bullying.

Her service will be held at noon, Monday, November 24, 2025, at St. James Church, McMinnville. A reception will follow immediately at the church.