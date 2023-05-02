John R. Stirling 1940 - 2025

John Richard Stirling, age 85, passed away peacefully on November 6, 2025, in McMinnville, Oregon.

John was born in Yakima, Washington and raised in Spokane, Washington. He attended Gonzaga University in Spokane, where he received his law degree.

In 1963, he married Betty Lou Jones, and they soon moved to Portland, Oregon, where he worked for Pioneer National Title Insurance Company. In 1976, John moved to McMinnville to manage the local Ticor Title insurance office and raise his family until his retirement. After his retirement from Ticor, he went on to work for the law office of Haugeberg, Rueter, Gowell, Fredricks & Higgins P.C.

Some of John’s interests included the Jaycees and Lions Club. He enjoyed reading, military history, Lionel Trains, and chess.

John is survived by his two sons, David and Craig Stirling; as well as two grandchildren; Hannah and Nicolas.

A private family service will be held at Evergreen Memorial Park in McMinnville.

