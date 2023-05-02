Timothy Lee Pekarek 1959 - 2025

Timothy (Tim) Lee Pekarek, 66, of Amity, Oregon, passed away due to complications of Parkinson’s disease on November 3, 2025, in his home, surrounded by family.

Tim was born June 9 1959, in Newberg, Oregon, to Milford Henry Pekarek and Francis Annette Gray. He grew up in Newberg and attended Newberg High School. He worked as a logger for many years at several small companies with his father. In 1992, he went to work for Cascade Steel as an equipment operator, where he eventually retired due to disability in 2012.

Tim married Jean Pekarek on May 16, 1987, and together they built a life in Dayton, Oregon, raising their sons, Christopher and Thomas.

Outside of work, Tim enjoyed riding dirt bikes in the woods with friends and family, as well as camping at Green Peter Reservoir, where many large campfires were enjoyed by all.

He is survived by his wife, Jean; sons, Chris and Thomas; grandchildren, Zane, Noah, Jax, and Coral; brothers, Rodney and Leroy; and his mother, Francis.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date.

