Sherry Lynn McConkey 1951 - 2025

Sherry Lynn McConkey, beloved mother, grandmother, auntie and lifelong nurse, passed away peacefully October 12, 2025, surrounded by family.

Born to Melvin and Joan Ferris, Sherry dedicated 35 years to a fulfilling nursing career in Obstetrics and Emergency Medicine. Her compassion and steady care touched countless lives.

She is survived by her children, Chad McConkey, and Shawn Best (husband Zachary Best); and grandchildren, Amanda, Kegan, Rusty, Roy, and Rudy. She was preceded in death by her grandson, Grason Lee Best.

Sherry cherished time with family, camping and vacationing in Baja, cooking new cuisines and spending peaceful days fishing or catching rays.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, November 16, 2025, at Baker Creek Community Church, 325 N.W. Baker Creek Road, McMinnville OR 97128.