County to raze two buildings, construct HHS housing facility

Rachel Thompson/News-Register##Yamhill County plans to demolish two houses currently used as offices to construct an eight-unit studio apartment building. The Northeast Seventh Street facility will assist those deemed unfit for court in regaining their competence through counseling and treatment.

Yamhill County Health and Human Services is using state allocations to build a new eight-unit apartment building in downtown McMinnville to serve its community restoration program.

Community restoration is a court-mandated program designed to provide mental and behavioral health services to help defendants deemed unfit to proceed in court hearings to regain their competence to do so, according to HHS Director Lindsey Manfrin.

“This Aid and Assist program involves evaluations, treatment, and supportive services, with placement sometimes occurring at the Oregon State Hospital, but with a focus on moving individuals back into community-based care where appropriate,” Manfrin told the News-Register.

Two county-owned houses at 626 and 636 N.E. Seventh St. will be demolished to make way for an eight-unit studio apartment building for clients and an office for staff next year.

Legislation passed in 2022 allocated $100 million to increase behavioral health housing, and the county was allocated $2,828,947. While some funds have been expended on other housing programs, the majority will go to the project, Manfrin said.

The funds must be allocated by the end of the year, and HHS is currently crafting a Request For Proposals with hopes to have a contract signed by mid-December, Manfrin said.

Last year, the county had 44 participants in community restoration. Currently, individuals can live in their own homes or with family when appropriate.

“We frequently see that these individuals have unstable housing in which they may have periods of time when they are without shelter, without other options for them to have the needed intensive supports our staff will provide,” she said.

The new facility will be operated by existing HHS staff, she said.

“Our goal is to provide temporary housing during the transitions of care, which can be challenging,” Manfrin told the News-Register. “We anticipate this will increase the overall stabilization of this population as we see much more success with maintaining the person’s stabilization when they have housing.”

There is currently no timeline for the facility to open; however, construction is expected to begin next year, according to Manfrin.

“Our goal is to have a contract in place by (Dec. 18) with construction starting in 2026,” she said. “The early planning process with the contractor will include any work required with the city and community.”