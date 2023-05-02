Gary L. Hantze 1939 - 2025

Gary L. Hanze passed peacefully on October 18, 2025, at the wise age of 86 years old. Gary was a family man with an unwavering heart. He was born April 24, 1939, to W. Roland and Cleo Hantze.

Those who knew Gary knew his laugh, his smile, and his creative ability to tell a story. He was courageous, helpful, and funny.

Gary’s childhood was spent outside Amity, tending to the family farm and his beloved horses. His family grew when his brother Morey was born in 1948. At McMinnville High School, Gary excelled in football, basketball, and track. Most importantly, he met the love of his life, Jean Meierotto. They would graduate in 1957 and go off to college. Gary played basketball at Eastern Oregon College. In 1959, Gary and Jean were married. Together they built a warm home and a great big family, starting with their three daughters: Lori, Darci, and Leann. He raised his girls to be strong, capable in any endeavor, carrying his ability to be creative and self-sufficient.

Gary was also a trusty mechanic. He owned his own log truck and then sold trucks as the west coast sales director for Diesel Service Unit in Portland. Gary was a pro. In the summertime, they’d drive all the way to Southern California to check on clients. Road trips soon became a crucial outing in the Hantze household. In 1981, Gary and Jean bought Polar Transport Service. He taught his daughters how to drive these trucks, making them naturals on the road.

Gary loved these road trips and camping trips, and so did his grandchildren. Gary and Jean would take their family and trailers in tow to Palm Desert and then over the Cascade Mountain Range, hunting in Venator Meadows in Oklahoma, and then camping in Lake Billy Chinook ever since it opened in 1962. Gary was always ready to pick and go somewhere new and beautiful, he loved the outdoors.

At home, we remember Gary in his flannel shirt and suspenders, watching the birds from their birdhouses, taking a nap in his favorite chair, or catching the game. As a grandpa, Gary aimed to never miss a volleyball, basketball, football, rugby, baseball, softball game, tennis match, or swim meet. His grandchildren knew he’d always be cheering them on from the bleachers, not far behind Jean, who had freshly baked chocolate chip cookies.

Gary was sharp, generous, and funny. He’d always offer a helping hand or a free ride. He was selfless, only asking for a fudgesicle in the summer and a hot chocolate in the winter, but he would occasionally ask you if “you’d seen this trick."

Gary’s legacy is survived by his wife, Jean; and three precious daughters, Lori Hantze-Ulbricht, Darci Toth-Ridgway, and Leann Hantze-Dickey. Gary’s memories will be cherished by his 10 grandchildren, Jaryd Ulbricht, Austin Toth, Taylor Ulbricht, Alexandria Toth, Lauren Ulbricht Maynard, Allyson Ulbricht Brill, Kyler Dickey, Kalli Dickey, Avari Ridgway, and Ainslie Ridgway; his sons-in-law, David Ulbricht and Dondi Dickey; his brother, Morey; and the many cousins, nieces and nephews.

His stories will be listened to in admiration by his three great grandchildren, Arlo Ulbricht, Gresham and Harper Maynard; and his future great-grandchildren to come.

His family finds peace in knowing that his faith and heart has carried him home, and they look forward to the day they will see and hug him again. We love and miss you, Gary, Dad, and Stinkpot. Until then, we honor you with the Hantze Salute.

Gary’s service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, December 13, 2025, at the Chapel of Macy & Son Funeral Home in McMinnville.

