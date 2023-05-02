Connie A. Coleman 1953 - 2025

Connie A. Coleman, born March 14, 1953, in McMinnville, Oregon, to Herbert and Wilma Coleman, died unexpectedly September 5, 2025, at her home in Woodburn, Oregon.



She spent her early years in St. Paul, Oregon, then in 1958 moved to McMinnville, graduating from McMinnville High School in 1971. She later studied interior design at Bassist College and bookkeeping at Western Business College, both in Portland, Oregon.



Connie worked many years as a bookkeeper in various restaurant and hotel chains in Portland and Atlanta, Georgia. In 2008, she returned to McMinnville where she helped care for her father until his death in 2017. In 2022, Connie moved to Woodburn.



Connie was an avid traveler who visited Australia, Mexico, Costa Rica, several Caribbean islands, and much of western Europe. Her fondness for Italy and Greece was notable, as were her memorable "sister trips" to Germany’s Christmas Markets, Hawaii, and a Caribbean cruise. In addition to travel, Connie had an interest in gardening and enjoyed doing jigsaw puzzles and playing board games with her family.



Connie was predeceased by her parents; her brother, Randy Coleman; and her sister and brother-in-law, Debra and Steve Weishaar. She is survived by three sisters, Becky Brewster (Tom), GeGe Coleman, and Annette Gunderson (Chris); and Randy’s wife, Irene Coleman. Connie is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, and their families.



A memorial service for Connie is scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday, November 1, 2025, at First United Presbyterian Church in McMinnville. A light lunch will follow at the church.