John Olson: Parks and recreation bond an investment in community

##John Olson

About the writer: John Olson spent four years in career development and strategic partnership roles at Linfield University before being named president and chief executive officer at the McMinnville Area Chamber of Commerce in March of 2024. He had previously spent 20 years in leadership positions with nonprofits.





Imagine a McMinnville where families, young professionals and businesses all thrive — a city with modern recreational facilities, vibrant community connections and strong economic growth. That vision is within reach, but it requires action.

The McMinnville Area Chamber of Commerce proudly endorses Measure 36-237, the Community Parks and Recreation Bond appearing on McMinnville’s Nov. 4 ballot, because it represents a smart, forward-looking investment in our city’s future.

When companies evaluate where to locate or expand, quality of life is a top factor.

Communities with strong parks and recreation amenities consistently attract new business investment. Upgrading McMinnville’s facilities will make our city a more competitive place for companies to grow, helping them thrive while boosting our local economy.

Throughout the United States, local park and recreation agencies generate more than $200 billion in economic activity and support more than 1 million jobs. In Oregon, the outdoor recreation industry contributed $8.4 billion to the state’s economy in 2023, funding nearly 73,000 full- and part-time jobs.

These numbers illustrate the real economic power of recreation investments — benefits that start locally and ripple outward.

The bond also addresses a critical workforce challenge.

Families and young professionals want to live in communities supporting wellness, recreation and opportunities to connect. By consolidating two outdated facilities into one modern recreation center, the city will provide a cost-effective, sustainable hub for health, wellness, and community life.

For local employers, this means a stronger ability to recruit and retain skilled talent, keeping McMinnville competitive for years to come.

Parks and recreation are about more than economic statistics — they are about people and community. They are about spaces where children learn teamwork, seniors stay active and neighbors meet and build relationships.

A modernized recreation center will serve as a gathering place, strengthening civic pride and reinforcing McMinnville’s identity as a vibrant, forward-looking city. Investments in recreational facilities also improve physical and mental well-being, reducing healthcare costs and enhancing quality of life for all residents.

This bond is fiscally responsible. By consolidating two aging facilities, the city reduces inefficiencies, lowers maintenance costs and ensures sustainable infrastructure for decades. It is an investment that meets today’s needs while preparing McMinnville for tomorrow’s opportunities.

Voting yes on Measure 36-237 is not just about recreation, it’s also about economic vitality, workforce development and community well-being. It’s represents a commitment to a city that values its people, supports its businesses and plans wisely for the future.

By choosing yes, McMinnville residents will create a stronger, healthier and more connected community — one that attracts families, businesses and talent for generations to come.

Join us in investing in McMinnville’s future. Vote yes on Measure 36-237.