Air show roars into McMinnville

Rachel Thompson/News-Register##Laura and Bob Smith of Eugene and their grandchildren, Xavier and Avery, revel in the sights and sounds of last year’s Oregon International Air Show from their vantage point at Evergreen museum. The Smiths said the family particularly enjoys “really loud planes.”

Usually a rare sight over McMinnville, the military aircraft will perform today, Saturday and Sunday as part of the Oregon International Air Show. There were also several sneak peeks during Thursday practice runs and in the morning before showtime.

Gates at the airport open at 11 a.m. Friday and Sunday and 10 a.m. Saturday. Shows run from about noon to 4 p.m. each day.

Some people and many pets hate the noise. Others thrill at the sight.

And some point out that the annual air show attracts more than sights and sounds to McMinnville: Hundreds of visitors arrive each day to see the flyovers and stunt demonstrations, as well as exhibits on the airport tarmac. Many of them stay in local hotels, eat in area restaurants and go shopping or wine tasting while in town.

Local residents can go to the airport for the event. Ticket prices depend on the day. General admission on Friday and Sunday is $40 for adults, $30 for military members and $15 for children 5 to 11; younger free. Saturday admission is $50 for adults and military and $25 for those 5 to 11.

Enhanced experience tickets cost more and offer perks such as up-front seating or tailgate party parking. For a complete list of ticket prices, as well as information about performers, go to www.OregonAirShow.com.

Locals can also park on the Evergreen Museum property with a ticket that costs about $32 online at www.evergreenmuseum.org. The tickets include entrance to all the air and space exhibits as well as sitting on the lawn to watch the show.

Many areas of McMinnville — especially on the east side of town and at businesses along Highway 18 — also offer good viewing of the flying demonstrations, although watchers won’t have access to the exhibits on the ground.