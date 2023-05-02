John R. Gibson II 1932 - 2025

John Richard Gibson ll, age 93, passed away peacefully on November 5, 2025, after an extended illness. John was born October 18, 1932, in Pasadena, California, to John Richard Gibson and Gertrude (Russell) Gibson. As a young child, he developed a love for steam engines. He started building model trains one summer while staying with his grandfather. He spent his free time at the Santa Fe Railway Station near his home. His goal as a teenager was to become a railway engineer and work for the Santa Fe Railway. On February 2, 1950, John entered the Navy Reserve at age 17 at the height of 6' 3" inches, and a weight of 136 pounds! He served with the Navy eight years and was honorably discharged on October 17, 1958. As an adult, he began his career selling petroleum products for ARCO. Throughout his life, he held various other jobs, including delivering flowers for Poseyland Florist of McMinnville, Oregon. He also enjoyed his hobbies of model trains, stamp collecting, and rose gardening. In 1975, John felt led by the Lord to pursue his love of Southern Gospel music. He sang bass in gospel groups and choirs, which led to producing his own gospel radio program for many years. He enjoyed narrating the program and picking out songs that were inspiring to his listeners. He continued to produce the program with various radio stations through December of 2024. John was preceded in death by his parents; and his first wife, Pat. He married Lois Neal in 2006. She survives; along with his sister, Nancy Gantz; his sons, John (Candy) Gibson, Paul (Cindy) Gibson, and Tom Gibson; his stepchildren, Leonard (the late Nancy) Neal, Rod (Carol) Neal, Ronda (Dennis) Stutzman, and Linda (Jim) Eicher; along with many grandchildren and great-grandchildren who loved him. Please join us in celebrating John’s life on Saturday, November 22, 2025, at Sheridan Church of the Nazarene, 917 S. Bridge St., Sheridan, Oregon. A viewing will be held in the Sanctuary from 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.; a luncheon will be open to all in the Fellowship Room between the hours of 11:30 a.m. and 1:00 p.m.; and the service will be held at 1 p.m. A graveside committal will take place at the Mennonite Cemetery immediately following the service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Samaritan’s Purse in John’s memory. To leave condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com