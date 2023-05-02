James Jay Foster 1943 - 2025

James Jay Foster passed away peacefully at his home in Carlton, Oregon, at the age of 82, surrounded by family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Louwana; and his eldest son, Jimmy. He is survived by his children, Stephen Foster, Dennis Foster, Wendy Holbrook, and Becky McCulloch; along with six grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren, who will continue to carry on his love and stories.

James worked for many years at Cascade Steel, where he built lifelong friendships before retiring. Outside of work he was an avid hunter who loved spending time outdoors with family and friends. Those who knew him will remember his quiet strength, sense of humor, and deep love for family.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, December 6, 2025, at the Carlton Legion Hall. Family and friends are invited to gather and share memories of a life well lived.

James will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him, but his warmth, laughter, and love for family will live on in the hearts of those he touched.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Homeward Bound Pets Animal Shelter.