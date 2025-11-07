Holt Homes issued code violation for tree removal

© 1999- News-Register Publishing | © The Associated Press
Comments
stargold
If the city sees Holt Homes as a good partner, even after Holt violated their obligation to comply with our regulations, will this just be another case of big, international developers getting their way?
tagup
Seems like the facts are pretty clear that the trees were cut without approval. So what exactly is being reviewed in the Holt protest? I would not support any fine or penalty reduction given the unambiguous circumstances. I’m concerned that the city will cave to the “important long term partner” and create a precedent for future developers to negotiate around city codes.
I hope Mr Garvin will hold the line and remember who he is representing in this dispute.