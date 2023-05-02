Cleo Stockwell 1937 - 2025

Cleo Stockwell, 88, went to be with his Lord on October 1, 2025.

He was born May 26, 1937, in Glencoe, Oklahoma, and was raised in Stillwater, Oklahoma, until the third grade, when his family moved to Ontario, California.

After high school, Cleo began working on a dairy and later at Etiwanda Steel. He was a master mechanic with a passion for cars and once owned a 1932 two-door sedan that he raced at the local Fontana race strip, proudly collecting boxes and boxes of trophies.

In 1970, wanting a safer place to raise his family, Cleo moved to McMinnville, Oregon, where he began a long career with Cascade Steel Rolling Mills (now Schnitzer Steel). He worked there for 21 years before retiring. Never one to stay idle, Cleo purchased a White Freightliner semi-truck and enjoyed truck driving. He later returned to Schnitzer Steel on the side before retiring once more in 1997.

In 1973, Cleo and his beloved wife, Sandra, purchased raw land and built a small farm. Together, they raised Black Angus cattle, grew their own hay, and enjoyed fishing in their pond. Country living was a joy to them, and their farm became the gathering place for countless family campouts and celebrations.

Cleo is survived by his devoted wife of 68 years, Sandra Lee Stockwell; his children, Vincent Lee Stockwell and Julie May Stockwell-Mattson; his brother, Bob Stockwell; four grandchildren, Jenni, Jamie, Camie, and Josh; great-grandchildren, Trask, Journey, Legacy, MiKylie, Caadyn, Shaylee, Blaine, and Cason; and great-great-grandchildren, Cleo, Emerson, and Chico. He also leaves behind many nieces and nephews who cherished him deeply.

He was preceded in death by his beloved grandson, Jerimy; as well as his sisters, Bonnie Ruth Kemry and Lou Mullin.

Cleo was known for his creative ability to fix anything and his willingness to help others with any repair or chore. Over the years, he enjoyed farming, fishing, hunting, and especially working on tractors and wood cutting.

Sandra wishes for Cleo to be remembered for his unwavering commitment to her, to their family, and for his strong work ethic. His legacy of love, service, and determination will live on in the many lives he touched.

A celebration of life will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, October 18, 2025, at Papa’s shop.