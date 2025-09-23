Air show back in Mac this weekend

News-Register file photo

The U.S. Air Force Viper Demo Team, F-15 Eagles from the Oregon Air National Guard’s 142nd Fighter Wing and the USN EA-18 Growler Demo Team will be performing Friday through Saturday, Sept. 26-28, at the Oregon International Air Show, based at the McMinnville Airport.

Also featured for the first time will be The Royal Canadian Forces Snowbirds precision flying team, which represents all of Canada’s military branches: Army, Navy and Air Force. The team flies red and white CT-114 Tutors.

The military and stunt planes in the air will join other historic and rare planes and helicopters on the tarmac. Airport grounds also will include displays of aircraft and aviation-related technology, souvenir stands, food stalls and seating.

The military planes usually practice Wednesday and Thursday prior to the air show, giving McMinnville area residents a sneak peek at the performances. Precision flying teams generally can be seen and heard from all over town as they practice their maneuvers.

Hundreds of volunteers, many from Yamhill County, help with parking, admission booths and other aspects of running the show.

Air show parking will be available on lots and fields adjacent to the airport. Visitors can bring their own chairs or purchase tickets in several different seating areas; there’s also a tailgate viewing option, where up to eight members of a family or group can watch from their own vehicles.

Tickets are available through the website, www.OregonAirShow.com, and may be available on site each day prior to the shows that run from about noon to 4 p.m. The website ticket page also offers last-minute discounts.

Options for seeing the show from the airport include:

- General admission — Friday and Sunday, $40 for adults, $30 for military members and $15 for children 5 to 11; younger free. Saturday admission is $50 for adults and military and $25 for those 5 to 11.

- Reserve seating — $50 Friday and Sunday, $60 Saturday; front row seats $55 or $70, 2 and younger free.

- Family garden with seats at tables near restrooms — $60 Friday and Sunday, $70 Saturday; first row $70 and $50.

- Beer garden seating at tables, includes two drink tickets for 21 and older — $70 Friday and Sunday, $80 Saturday; front row $80 and $90.

- President’s Club with buffet and snacks, along with drink tickets — $185 to $255 per person.

- Drive-in tailgate parking for up to eight guests — $395 Friday or Sunday or $445 Saturday.

The Evergreen Aviation & Space Museum, across Highway 18 from the airport, also will offer parking for air show visitors.

Parking on the museum property is available Friday through Sunday along with admission to the museums; cost is $32.64 for adult tickets in advance through the website, www.evergreenmuseum.org.

It gives visitors a chance to see all the museum exhibits from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., as well as watching the air show from blankets or lawn chairs on the grass.

The Oregon International Air Show, which hosts shows in both McMinnville and Hillsboro each year, is a nonprofit organization. Proceeds are donated to local charities and regional nonprofits. The show also hosts hundreds of special needs children and adults each year, providing free admission and lunch

For more information, www.OregonAirShow.com.