By Emily Bonsant • Of the News-Register • 

Salem man with gun arrested after altercation with deputies

Only current online subscribers may access this article and/or our N-R e-editions.

One-day subscriptions available for just $3.

For all subscription offers, click here.

Already a subscriber, please

Comments

Bigfootlives

WTH? Everyone who thinks that this guy is going to show up for court please raise your hand. Who released him? Was there a judge involved? We’re missing part of the story here.

  • Most viewed
  • Most commented
Web Design and Web Development by Buildable