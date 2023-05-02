Karen E. Smith 1942 - 2025

Karen E. Smith passed away September 12, 2025, in Portland, Oregon. She was 83. She was born May 8, 1942, to Ruth and Randal Tatom. A lifelong Oregonian, Karen spent over 20 years working as a sales coordinator at Malarkey Roofing, a manufacturing company in Portland, and retired approximately 15 years ago.

Karen is survived by her daughter, Tammy Smith of Portland; and her “other daughter," Kathy Wentworth; as well as her sister, Linda Peterson of McMinnville; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins, who will remember her fondly. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ruth and Randal Tatom; and her sister, Ardelle.

Karen cherished spending time with her daughter, and some of her favorite trips were to Las Vegas and the Oregon coast. She was also affectionately known as “the best Grandma in the world” to her beloved grand-doggies, who brought her endless joy. Her love, warmth, and quiet strength will live on in the hearts of those who knew and loved her. She will be missed deeply and remembered forever.