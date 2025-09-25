By Scott Unger • Of the News-Register • 

Public split over Peralta online comments

Only current online subscribers may access this article and/or our N-R e-editions.

One-day subscriptions available for just $3.

For all subscription offers, click here.

Already a subscriber, please

Comments

Carltonian

Is a Facebook spat really worthy of front-page coverage?
But regardless, First Amendment, anyone? The Government (the city) cannot enforce standards for the speech of any of us; it is flatly unconstitutional. I wonder if those decrying "divisive rhetoric" from local leaders (this includes Mayor Morris) have ever looked at former Dundee Mayor and perennial congressional candidate DL Russ's personal FB page or his aggressive conspiratorial page "It's All Your Backyard"? That is the pinnacle of political divisiveness (and unhinged content). Or former commissioner Berschauer's, for that matter...

  • Most viewed
  • Most commented
Web Design and Web Development by Buildable