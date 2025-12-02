December 2, 2025 Tweet

Along the Street: What's Going Up - Permit filed for Rite Aid building

-- A developer took out a building permit for a “natural grocers” in the former Rite Aid building at 448 N.E. Highway 99W, at 99W and Evans streets. The tenant improvement project on the 17,185-square-foot building will cost $900,000.

Listed as the developer is Sather Gate Partners, LLC, which is managed by Wilsonville-based Hummelt Development Company, owner of the lot since Rite Aid was built there in 2015.

Calls to Hummelt offices were not returned by press time.

-- Davison Brothers LLC plans to remodel the former First Federal banking site at 350 N.E. Baker Creek Road to create Duffy’s North. K&D Kizer LLC is doing the project, valued at $75,000.

-- Griffith Roofing will reroof the Goodwill store at 1371 N.E. Highway 99W. Reroofing the 25,350-square-foot building will cost $420,885.

-- Yamhill County Government Services will pay about $1,500,000 to make tenant improvements to its building at 400 N.E. Baker St., the former Oregon Mutual Insurance headquarters.

-- Valor Construction of Dallas will convert a 400-square-foot garage at 875 N.W. Ash St. to a living space for adult disabled housing. Cost is $23,000, according to the building permit.

-- JEMK LLC will complete a commercial alteration on a building at 1680 S.W. Highway 18, next to Washington Roofing Company. The work will include adding 370 square feet for $35,000.

-- Stratus Village, the Housing Authority of Yamhill County’s new 178-unit affordable housing complex, received a certificate of temporary occupancy from the city. Residents will start moving in today.

-- Excavation is beginning for a new housing site at 1234 N.W. Hillcrest. The building permit applicant is Holt Homes of Vancouver, Washington.

-- Bellweather Beverages took out a permit for interior remodeling in the Bitter Monk building. Cost is $7,500.

-- Chemeketa Community College’s Yamhill Valley Campus, 306 N.E. Norton Lane, will receive $781,000 worth of remodeling to its classroom space and restrooms.

-- Budget Blinds, 1371 N.E. Highway 99W, is getting a new roof. Griffith Roofing is doing the work on the 3,600-square-foot building at a cost of $96,365.

-- YCAP, 1317 N.E. Dustin Court, McMinnville, is adding an accessory office in a modular unit. The project will cost $50,000, adding 870 square feet to the existing 100,000-square-foot building.

Shopping Small

Rachel Thompson/News-Register##Paisley Brown, 7, of McMinnville points out a mushroom magnet while shopping with her grandmother, Kristi Berry of Dayton, at NW Food & Gifts on Third Street during Small Business Saturday.

Rachel Thompson/News-Register##Sky Gray, 11, left, and Atley Sanders, 10, with Boy Scout Troop 421 of Sheridan, stay busy Saturday wrapping gifts at the corner of Third and Davis streets. The troop is offering free gift wrapping from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.

Gem reopens after remodel

Gem Creole Saloon has reopened at 236 N.E. Third St., McMinnville.

Owner Kathy Stoler said the restaurant’s space has been remodeled. It serves Creole food and has a full bar.

Stoler also owns La Rambla next door to the Gem.

Look for more about the Gem in an upcoming edition of the News-Register.

Nail tech offers medical foot care

Jessica Rowe has opened Jessie’s Medi Pedi, a mobile medical nail technician service that goes to Yamhill County clients’ homes.

“I specialize in gentle, hygienic pedicures that exceed state sanitization standards,” said Rowe, a native of McMinnville.

People with diabetes, autoimmune disorders and other conditions are “at especially high risk of infection,” she said. They need someone with special training to trim their toenails, reduce callouses or work on extremely thick toenails, she said.

Rowe, who has a 5-year-old daughter, has worked as a caregiver and med tech for more than 15 years. She has experience with seniors, people with dementia and hospice patients, as well as the general population.

She is a licensed nail technician with advanced training and has completed an internship under a podiatrist. She also is certified to work with chemo patients.

For more information, go to www.jessiesmedipedi.com.

Soup raises funds for food bank

Four restaurants worked together to raise money for the YCAP regional food bank through a soup and bread sale.

The 180 quarts of soup sold out quickly on Nov. 21, raising nearly $2,000 to help people in need of food.

The Diner, the Sage and Two Dogs Taphouse prepared the soup, while Geraldi’s contributed the bread.

Market, coffee shop open

The Market and Espresso Bar in the Tributary Hotel, Third and Ford streets in downtown McMinnville, is open to both hotel guests and the public.

The new coffee shop offers fresh pastries and breads, plus to-go meals, snacks and desserts from Okta Farm & Kitchen next door. It also sells a variety of cold beverages, along with tea from Bardo Tea Co. and coffee drinks made with Caravan Coffee’s Capstone blend.

The shop occupies the Third Street portion of the building that long held Taylor-Dale Hardware and more recently was the original site of Two Dogs Taphouse. It has been empty since the end of 2021.

Behind the coffee shop is Tributary Hotel’s new spa and two additional guest suites. The hotel’s other lodging spaces are upstairs above the shop and fine dining restaurant.

The Market and Espresso Bar is open from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.

Greeters planned Friday

Forest Glen Repair, 2305 N.E. Cumulus Ave., McMinnville, will host the Friday, Dec 5, McMinnville Area Chamber of Commerce Greeters program. Greeters, a business gathering, will run from 8 to 9 a.m. at the truck repair shop.

The McMinnville Chamber also is planning its annual open house at 4 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 11, in the Chamber office, 319 N.E. Fifth St.

In Newberg, The Singing Suitcase travel agency will host Greeters from 8 to 9 a.m. Friday, Dec. 5, at the Chehalem Valley Dance Academy, 311 E. First St.