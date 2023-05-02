Elizabeth Joan Field 1963 - 2025

Elizabeth Joan Field, of Portland, Oregon, was born May 20, 1963, and passed away on November 24, 2025, at the age of 62.

Born in Portland and raised in McMinnville, Oregon, Elizabeth was the daughter of proud parents Terry and Catherine Tindle. An active child and a highly motivated student, Elizabeth pursued her education with dedication, earning a bachelor’s degree from Linfield University (Class of 1986).

Elizabeth’s career began in sales with Meier & Frank department stores. She progressed her resume to later include sales management and merchandising. It was during her early career path, at Meier & Frank, that Elizabeth met Joshua Field, whom she married in September of 1998. While passionate about her work, she had no hesitation in pausing her career to raise a family. Her two sons were the pride and joy of her life. After they had grown past adolescence, Elizabeth returned to the workforce in pharmaceutical sales for Novo Nordisk, where she worked for more than eight years.

In her personal life, Elizabeth was passionate about cooking and entertaining with flair. She enjoyed decorating the world inside and out, with strong interests in interior design and gardening. As a teenager, Elizabeth developed a love of singing and constantly filled her life with music. Also passionate about dance and movement for years, she could be found in daily Pilates, barre, and other workout classes. Elizabeth cherished the beauty of Oregon, taking every opportunity to enjoy getaways to Black Butte Ranch in Sisters and Neskowin on the Coast.

Elizabeth was known for her outgoing personality and her joy in making new friends. Her love of animals meant there was always a dog or little kitty in the family.

Her strong, warm, presence will be missed by all.

Elizabeth is survived by her husband, Joshua Field; her sons, Drew Field and Stephen Field; her parents, Terry and Cathy Tindle; her sister, Stephanie Clarke (Andy Clarke); her brother, Matthew Tindle (Rebecca Tindle); and her brother, Stephen Tindle (Mia Tindle). Elizabeth is also survived by many loving relatives in the Campbell, Clarke, and Field families.

Elizabeth will be laid to rest at a private family service at Skyline Memorial Gardens. A Celebration of Life will be held at a date to be determined.