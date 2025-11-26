Rink gets new home at Evergreen

Rachel Thompson/News-Register##The Glide and Gather skating rink, which is made up of panels of synthetic ice, is set up under the tail of the Spruce Goose in the Evergreen Aviation Museum. Visitors can skate every weekend through the holiday season. They also can choose to tour the museum’s Goose Lights attraction, in which planes and helicopters are outlined with colored bulbs.

Whatever the weather, McMinnville area residents can go ice skating during the holidays.

The Glide and Gather skating rink will open Friday, Nov. 28, under the tail of the Spruce Goose in the Evergreen Aviation Museum.

Skaters will be able to view the giant plane and other aircraft as they glide around the rink. Seating is available for non-skating friends and family members.

Glide and Gather hours are 4 to 8 p.m. Fridays, 1 to 8 p.m. Saturdays and 4 to 8 p.m. Sundays through the end of the year.

People of all ages can skate for $10 or go skating and visit the museum’s Goose Lights holiday lighting event for $20.

Goose Lights features the museum’s regular exhibits dressed in holiday lights and other finery. Many of the planes and helicopters have been decorated by local businesses and nonprofit organizations.

Goose lights will run from Friday, Nov. 28, through the end of December. Hours are 4 to 6 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, when there’s no skating, and from 4 to 8 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, when skating is in action. Visiting Goose Lights alone will cost $12 for adults, seniors and veterans and $7 for children.

The skating rink features synthetic “ice.” Volunteers assembled panels to form a 40-by-60-foot rink earlier this week.

Skate rentals are included in the cost of skating, or people can bring their own. Skating penguins are available to help youngsters stay upright on the ice.

More volunteers are needed; signups are available at the Chamber website, mcminnville.org.

The McMinnville Area Chamber of Commerce and local businesses brought the rink to town last year. Set up on the Oregon Mutual Insurance parking lot downtown, it was a popular new attraction: About 2,000 skaters twirled and spun during the holiday season.

The initial success convinced the Chamber to purchase the rink so it can be used annually.