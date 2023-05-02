David Lee Mealue 1957 - 2025

David Lee Mealue passed away Novembeer 11, 2025. Born February 12, 1957, in McMinnville, Oregon, he was the third of six children to Thomas and Carol Mealue.

In 1963, the family settled in Yamhill, Oregon. He graduated from Y-C High School in 1975. He worked in the glass industry for 40+ years, but his greatest passion was his music. He played in various bands throughout the years. From touring Canada for two-plus years with The Del Rays, a '50s, '60s rock and roll band, Swing Shift, The Bentwood Rockers and the latest was the Rockyford Crew. He looked forward to jamming with his band mates on the weekends. He was a talented and amazing musician.

He was stubborn, argumentative and brutally honest, yet had an amazing smile, contagious laugh, and was fun to be around; never a dull moment.

He loved his family and friends wholeheartedly. Holidays were spent with his sister, nephews, Justin (Callie) Rowton, Jamie (Nell Sutter) Rowton, which sometimes included an impromptu jam session.

He adored his great-nephew Henry; great-niece, Hayden; and great-nephew, Rowan.

He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Sue, Rod, Dan, and Darcy.

Survivors include his sister, Melva Gay Rowton; nephews; nieces; great-nephews; and great-nieces.

He was an amazing brother, uncle, great-uncle, and friend. He will be truly missed.

Special thank you to Justin, Callie, Jamie, Nell, Gwyne Stevens, Michael and Shelly Truby, and his bandmates for their love, help and support during this time.

Dave's "going away party" will be held at 2 p.m. December 31, 2025, at his nephew's home, 15970 N.W. Rockyford Road, Yamhill, Oregon.