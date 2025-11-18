Salem woman dies in crash east of Amity

A Salem woman was killed in a head-on collision Thursday, Nov. 13, about three miles east of Amity on Highway 153 (Bellevue-Hopewell Highway).

According to Oregon State Police, a preliminary investigation indicates that at 5:43 p.m., a southbound Hyundai Accent, operated by Jamie Lynn Price, 45, crossed the centerline for unknown reasons and struck a northbound Chevrolet Bolt driven by Scot Bradford Ragsdale, 64, of Dundee.

Price was not wearing a seat belt and was declared dead at the scene, OSP reported. Ragsdale suffered minor injuries and was transported to an area hospital.

The highway was closed for about three hours during the on-scene investigation.

Assisting OSP was the Sheriff’s Offices of Yamhill and Polk counties, Dayton and Amity fire districts and the Oregon Department of Transportation.