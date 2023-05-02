William E. "Bill" Stockhoff 1930 - 2025

William E. “Bill” Stockhoff, age 95, of Dayton, Oregon, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 12, 2025.

Bill was born September 7, 1930, in Kansas City, Kansas. He was the oldest son of the late William A. and Emma E. Stockhoff. Bill moved to Oregon in 1936 to the area now known as Camp Adair, and in 1942 the family moved to the Dayton area.

He graduated in 1949 from Dayton High School. He entered the Army in 1953. After returning from his military service, he attended diesel mechanic school in Portland.

On February 14, 1958, he married Mildred E. Coe. They were happily married 50 years before she passed in 2008.

Bill LOVED farming and enjoyed farming with his father, brother, and son. He loved farming so much that he farmed into his 90s and only stopped when he couldn’t climb onto the equipment anymore. He also loved sports. He played baseball and ran track in high school. Later, when he couldn’t farm anymore, he loved to watch the stock market, follow the Trail Blazers, and talk sports with anyone who would listen. He was a member of the Dayton Pioneer Evangelical Church.

Bill is survived by a son, Joel Stockhoff of Dayton; three daughters, Gail Elliott and Sue Christensen of Salem, and Jan Washburn of Dickson, Tennessee; 21 grandchildren; and 25 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mildred; and his brother, Robert.

A memorial service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, November 29, 2025, at Dayton Pioneer Evangelical Church. The service will be available on the church page on YouTube for those who cannot attend in person.

Memorial contributions in Bill's name can be made to Dayton Pioneer Evangelical Church. To leave condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com.