Letters to the Editor: Nov. 14, 2025
It’s on us
I want to thank each and every one of you for participating in marches against the man in the White House.
With the help of the Supreme Court, he created a hopeless atmosphere of despair for any positive help for our people. He doesn’t care if we eat; he doesn’t care if we have health care; he doesn’t care if we have a place to live.
What you did by expressing your dislike for his policies creates an awareness in the community that we must do something. And I’m sure what you did, as well as your counterparts in the rest of the country, made a tremendous contribution for the important elections in New Jersey, New York, California and Virginia.
It appears to me that we are the only ones left to save our democracy. Thank you so very much.
Ann Reid
McMinnville
Stay the course
The Yamhelas Westsider Trail, a 17-mile foot and bike trail over a long-shuttered Union Pacific rail line, would connect three small towns along Highway 47 from an eastern terminus near McMinnville. The right-of-way was purchased by Yamhill County in 2017.
The trail would eventually link up with the popular Banks-Vernonia State Trail and connect Gaston to Forest Grove, providing pedestrian access to Henry Hagg Lake. What vision our commissioners had back in 2017, when they voted to purchase this land and begin work on the trail!
This vision has also had opponents.
As work on the trail began, issues arose with the Land Use Board of Appeals. Rather than addressing them in good faith, Commissioners Berschauer and Starrett voted to scrap the project entirely, which meant losing a 1.7-million-dollar grant from the Oregon Department of Transportation.
But there is opportunity still available.
The Chehalem Cultural Center is a shining example of what can be done with local fundraising, federal and state grants, charitable foundation grants and local citizen volunteers, though it took 13 years to just complete the first phase. There are new grants from the state and federal government, as well as foundations.
This project is a legacy for future generations who want to enjoy hiking and biking the outdoors, off of our rural highways, and it’s not too late.
Recently, our County Board of Commissioners voted 2-1 to remove the trail from the county transportation plan, which could lead to its eventual sale. The vote was taken without public notice, a sure indication commissioners knew there would be significant opposition,
In the spirit of future generations, we can’t allow two commissioners to shut this down.
I, along with many of our Yamhill County citizens, urge support of The Yamhelas Trail System. We can’t allow this opportunity for our community and generations to come for safe recreational access for hikers and bikers.
Mary Bonner
Amity
Fight we must
I agree that our democracy is chaotic and messy, Mr. Goecks. I disagree that our Constitution is functioning as designed.
Our Constitution is supposed to have three equal but separate branches. But Congress has abdicated its duty under pressure.
The executive branch seems to take laws and court decisions as suggestions. The judicial branch needs an enforceable code of ethics
Please recall there was a bipartisan immigration bill prior to the last presidential election that the president-elect suppressed. Now we are witnessing masked ICE agents without identification — and often without warrants — attacking and kidnapping human beings off our streets and outside our schools.
Agents are storming housing complexes in the middle of the night to zip tie adults and children and whisk them off. Human beings are being sent to a prison in El Salvador known for its torture and abuse, and taxpayers are paying for it.
Boats are being blown out of international waters without evidence of drugs. There is zero transparency from our government. Our superior military cannot seize these boats and arrest the occupants?
Redistricting is being used for voter suppression. Americans are being told mail-in ballots are rife with fraud, without evidence and contrary to fact.
Let’s look at Freedom Of Speech. Books are being banned and history is being erased. We are to believe that slavery wasn’t that bad?
Those in government service are losing jobs for disagreeing with this administration’s alternative reality. How much scientific and governmental experience and expertise have we lost already?
It feels as though America is witnessing a Nazi-inspired horror movie.
Mr. Goecks, I invite you and your “civics class” to read some of the protest signs. Our Democracy is not dead, but it is being trampled.
I never realized how fragile our democracy could be. Our love of the U.S.A. demands we fight for it.
Kathleen McGrath
McMinnville
Comments
manyhands
TESTIFY TO KEEP YAMHELAS TRAIL! ATTEND TRAIL HEARING TO BE HELD 7 pm Thursday, December 4, at YC Court House 525 NE 5th St McMinnville Room 32 (basement of the court house).
1. You may email comments before 5 pm. Wednesday Dec.3 to planning@yamhillcounty.gov
2. Any comments received day of hearing must be submitted in writing (you must provide 12 copies) to YC Planning located on the second floor of the former Oregon Mutual bldg, 400 NE Baker St., McMinnville.
3. If anyone wishes to testify at the hearing they can sign up the night of the hearing to testify.
A little background:
In 2020 construction on the trail was well underway with support from citizens and a $1.5 million from the state. Despite its popularity, Mary Starrett (who had initially voted in support of the trail) and newly-elected County Commissioner Lindsay Berschauer killed the project.
By spring of 2021 building had come to a halt and a bridge outside Yamhill stood half completed until the county spent money to tear it down. Mary and Lindsay returned the $1.5 million.
In short, the two bowed to wealthy farmers who said the trail would adversely affect their farming. The farmers also made it clear they did not want city people (ugh!) to sully the land.
They killed it even though there are many examples of successful workarounds for all kinds of concerns. After all, “rail-to-trail” projects exist all over the United States. There are 23 in Oregon alone.
They killed it because wealthy farmers like Celine McCarthy and the George family, who own land next to the trail, made large campaign donations to Mary and Lindsay - and also to Jason Fields. Jason, a member of the park board in Newberg, viciously blocked a simple walking trail in that city because he did not want to set precedent for the Yamhelas trail. Jason is now running for YC commissioner.
But good news! Funding is again available. The state Park & Rec Dept announced $1.6 million in grant funds available.
Let's get the trail back!
Bigfootlives
Ann Reid, You live in a constitutional republic, not a democracy. You have a place to live, something to eat (if not let me know, I’ll set you up), and you have health care.
Speaking of healthcare, please get back on the meds and share some with Kathleen McGrath.
Please have a good weekend!
manyhands
The good news is, Yamhill County's nine planning commissioners must hold the Dec. 4 hearing to allow citizens to submit letters and testify. After receiving testimonies the planning commissioners must make a recommendation to YC commissioners to keep or remove the trail.
The bad news is, county planning commissioners are appointed by Yamhill County Commissioners.
Let's just hope the nine planning commissioners are not beholden to Mary and Kit. I say this because in 2023, Mary, Kit, and county commissioner at the time Lindsay Berschauer appointed six candidates with jaw-dropping conflicts of interest and lack of qualifications to the county parks advisory board.
The appointments included Celine McCarthy who owns land adjacent to Yamhelas trail and has been a vocal opponent of the trail. McCarthy and her husband, Greg, who was convicted in federal court the previous year of financial fraud, were among the largest campaign finance donors to Lindsay, according to the News Register article "Commissioners engineer takeover of parks board; two resign in protest."
All we can hope is a large outpouring of letters and testimony will convince the planning commission to drop any allegiance to the commissioners and recognize two very important things: Yamhill County citizens and businesses have indicated repeatedly they want and would benefit greatly from the trail.