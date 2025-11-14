Commissioners walk back plan to give $100k to food pantries; King proposes lodging tax

© 1999- News-Register Publishing | © The Associated Press
Comments
manyhands
TESTIFY TO KEEP YAMHELAS TRAIL!
ATTEND TRAIL HEARING TO BE HELD 7 pm Thursday, December 4, at YC Court House 525 NE 5th St McMinnville Room 32 (basement of the court house).
1. You may email comments before 5 pm. Wednesday Dec.3 to planning@yamhillcounty.gov
2. Any comments received day of hearing must be submitted in writing (you must provide 12 copies) to YC Planning located on the second floor of the former Oregon Mutual bldg, 400 NE Baker St., McMinnville.
3. If anyone wishes to testify at the hearing they can sign up the night of the hearing to testify.
A little background:
In 2020 construction on the trail was well underway with support from citizens and a $1.5 million from the state. Despite its popularity, Mary Starrett (who had initially voted in support of the trail) and newly-elected County Commissioner Lindsay Berschauer killed the project.
By spring of 2021 building had come to a halt and a bridge outside Yamhill stood half completed. Then the county spent money to tear it down. Mary and Lindsay returned the $1.5 million.
In short, the two bowed to wealthy farmers who said the trail would adversely affect farming. The farmers also made it clear they did not want city people (ugh!) to sully "their" county.
They killed it even though there have been many successful workarounds for all kinds of concerns. After all, “rail-to-trail” projects exist all over the United States. There are 23 in Oregon alone.
They killed it because wealthy farmers like Celine McCarthy and the George family, who own land next to the trail, made large campaign donations to Mary and Lindsay and also to Jason Fields. Jason, who got elected to the park board in Newberg, viciously blocked a simple walking trail in that city because he and his supporters did not want to set precedent for the Yamhelas trail. Jason is now running for YC commissioner.
But good news! Funding is again available. OR Park & Rec announced $1.6 million in grant funds available.
Let's get the trail back!
manyhands
The good news is, Yamhill County's nine planning commissioners must hold the Dec. 4 hearing to allow citizens to submit letters and testify. After receiving testimonies the planning commissioners must make a recommendation to YC commissioners to keep or remove the trail.
The bad news is, county planning commissioners are appointed by Yamhill County Commissioners.
Let's just hope the nine planning commissioners are not beholden to Mary and Kit. I say this because in 2023, Mary, Kit, and county commissioner at the time Lindsay Berschauer appointed six candidates with jaw-dropping conflicts of interest and lack of qualifications to the county parks advisory board.
The appointments included Celine McCarthy who owns land adjacent to Yamhelas trail and has been a vocal opponent of the trail. McCarthy and her husband, Greg, who was convicted in federal court the previous year of financial fraud, were among the largest campaign finance donors to Lindsay, according to the News Register article "Commissioners engineer takeover of parks board; two resign in protest."
All we can hope is a large outpouring of letters and testimony will convince the planning commission to drop any allegiance to the commissioners and recognize two very important things: Yamhill County citizens and businesses have indicated repeatedly they want and would benefit greatly from the trail.