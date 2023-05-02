Louis David Gerald Magee 1935 - 2025

Louis David Gerald Magee, 90, passed peacefully on November 7, 2025, at his home in McMinnville, Oregon.

He was born May 26, 1935, in Ionia, Michigan, the third of four children of Claron Albert Magee Jr. and Mary Bernadeen Daggett.

The siblings were separated around 1940. He and his older brother, LeRoy, spent their youth working for farmers in Michigan and across the U.S., and spent time with the Purvine family in Petaluma, California, before settling in Coos County, Oregon.

At 17, he returned to Michigan with the mission of finding his sisters (he did!), and discovered he had half-siblings from his mother’s second marriage to Floyd Moulter, a bonus family he treasured.

While in Coopersville, Michigan, he met his future wife, Lois Kirkbride, and her child, Melinda Burke. In 1954, they moved to Oregon and resided on North Bank Road in Coquille, where a son, Richard, and daughter, Lori, were born. Another daughter, Kathrine “Kathy” was born from a later relationship.

Louis worked many years at Roseburg Lumber Mill, while working at the Crockett Dairy Farm in Coquille, and he also dabbled in commercial fishing out of Charleston, owning his own small vessel.

He retired from the Forestry Department of Georgia-Pacific as a catskinner, heavy equipment operator. Over the years, he resided in Powers, Coos Bay, and Aurora.

In 1994, while working at the quarry in McMinnville, he met the love of his life, Frances West (Bell).

Frances and Lou enjoyed time in the outdoors, hunting, and viewing wildlife. They also spent hours maintaining their property, Hawn Creek Gardens, the venue of many weddings and celebrations they hosted/catered.

Favorite pastimes were playing pinochle, fishing, mechanic work (“he could fix anything"), traveling to Michigan to visit family, playing the guitar, and drinking beer.

Louis was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Frances; brother, Claron LeRoy; sisters, MaryLou Richard and Sharon Moulter Peterson; son, Richard; daughter, Kathrine Van Fleet; stepdaughter, Melinda Dickinson; and grandson, Samuel Emerson.

He is survived by his Oregon family: stepson, Blake West; stepdaughter, Melinda (Todd) Haddican; daughters, Kessla and Brynn; stepdaughter, LaShell Turpin, and son, Shane; stepson, Tom West, and children, Sheena, Teera, and Chance; daughter, Lori (Rick) Wade; granddaughter, Jessica Phiachantharath; two great-grandsons; and numerous nieces and nephews.

His Michigan family: sisters, Doris Murgittroyd and Darlene (Ron) Ketchum; brothers, Art and Floyd Jr. (Sheila) Moulter; also, numerous nieces and nephews.

An informal gravesite service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, November 25, 2025, at Evergreen Memorial Park. A gathering to celebrate his life will follow at the Haddican residence, 16920 S.E. Walnut Hill, Amity.

The family thanks the professionals at Willamette Valley Medical Center, nurses, Kimra and Carrie of Agape Hospice, and especially Lisa Wiley, who lived with him the last five years to ensure his safety, assist with the hazelnut orchards, household chores, transportation, medical appointments, and ultimately becoming his caregiver, allowing him to live and die at home, as was his wish.

Cheers, Dad/Lou, to life in your new dimension. You will be missed.