By Scott Unger • Of the News-Register • 

Neighbors air concerns over proposed apartments in NE McMinnville

Only current online subscribers may access this article and/or our N-R e-editions.

One-day subscriptions available for just $3.

For all subscription offers, click here.

Already a subscriber, please

Comments

Tyler C

Our current housing crisis is driven by many different factors but one that is most frustrating to me is the NIMBY desire to make sure that nothing ever changes. Fear of hypothetical crime and hypothetical traffic ends up causing real harm to real working families who just need a place that they can afford to live.

  • Most viewed
  • Most commented
Web Design and Web Development by Buildable