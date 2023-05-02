Kathy L. DeRaeve 1953 - 2025

Kathy L. DeRaeve passed away peacefully on November 28, 2025, with family by her side. She was born August 9, 1953, in Portland, Oregon, but grew up in Amity, Oregon. She was diagnosed with Cerebral palsy at an early age. She had multiple surgeries when she was young and was able to get around on crutches. Fortunately, she left those behind as she grew up. She attended Amity High School, received a degree from Merritt Davis Business College, and from there went on to work for over 40 years at Davison Auto Parts in McMinnville, Oregon.

Kathy’s biggest challenge in life was her disability. Kathy’s courage and tenacity in the face of hardship far exceeded expectations. Her independence was hard-fought, but she achieved her goals of driving, working, and owning her own home. Her indomitable spirit never let her limitations define her. She was a true inspiration to those who knew and loved her. Though Kathy always wished to get married and have a family of her own, she was able to find happiness and fulfillment by being with friends and family. She loved music, playing bunco, and going on jaunts with her activity group. In later years, she developed dementia, but underneath was always the person with the infectious laughter and strong spirit. Oh, how we will miss that.

Kathy was preceded in death by her parents, George and Lucille DeRaeve. Survivors include her sister, Georgene DeRaeve (Paris Jennings); brother, David DeRaeve (Cammie); and nephew, Anthony DeRaeve (Annette), and their children.

A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, December 10, 2025, at St. James Catholic Cemetery in McMinnville, followed by a memorial at 11 a.m. at Golden Valley Brewery & Restaurant. All are invited.

Kathy always wished she could run and jump and play like the others. We like to believe she is doing that now. Rest in peace, sweet sister.

