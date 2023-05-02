Paul Arthur Gelinas 1941 - 2025

Paul Arthur Gelinas, 84, of Amity, Oregon, passed away November 26, 2025. Paul was born November 18, 1941, in Fall River, Massachusetts, to Jack and Mary Jane Gelinas. He was a proud Marine for 24 years before retiring in 1979 as Captain. He served three tours in Vietnam and specialized in telecommunications and electronics. Before her passing in 2022, Paul was married for 42 years to his loving wife, Marylin. Paul and Lynn lived all over the world as expats while he worked a career in freight forwarding. After returning to the U.S., they lived on both coasts before deciding to retire in Oregon. Paul is survived by his seven children, Katharine, Christopher, Cheryl Ann, Michael, Scott, Stephanie, and Daniel; 12 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; as well as his sisters, Paulette and Janinne, and his brother, Donald. Paul was very involved in his community and served as a docent as well as a board member for The Evergreen Aviation & Space Museum for over 20 years. His passion for the military extended well beyond retirement, and he cherished every opportunity to talk with visitors and educate others. His dedication to preserving history and honoring veterans created a legacy that will continue to inspire all who knew him. A celebration of life will be held in the near future. In lieu of flowers, donations in his name can be made to the Evergreen Aviation & Space Museum in McMinnville, Oregon. To leave online condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com