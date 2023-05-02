Kellie Diane Doane 1958 - 2025

Kellie Diane Doane, 67, of Yamhill, Oregon, passed away on Saturday, November 15, 2025, surrounded by her loving family, at Providence Portland Medical Center.

Kellie was born June 21, 1958, in Newberg, Oregon, to Clifford Arnold Doane Jr. and Mary June (King) Doane. Kellie graduated from Newberg High School, Class of 1976. She was a health insurance claims specialist at BMA in Kansas City, Missouri. Kellie was very caring of others, always thinking of others before herself. She loved taking nieces and nephews to parks and Barnes & Noble. Kellie enjoyed reading, coloring books, and jigsaw puzzles. She loved playing the piano. Kellie also ran track in high school.

Kellie is survived by her mom, Mary June King of Yamhill, Oregon and siblings, Curtis Doane of Sheridan, Oregon, Lisa Doane of McMinnville, Oregon, Shannon Doane of Yamhill, Oregon, Troy Doane of Clifton Beach, Queensland, Australia, Dorel Marquez of Hasbrouck Heights, New Jersey; and much extended family. Kellie was preceded in death by her dad, Clifford Arnold Doane Jr.

There will be a viewing from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, November 28, 2025, at the Chapel of Macy & Son, 135 N.E. Evans St., McMinnville, Oregon. Following the viewing, there will be a graveside memorial service at 1:30 p.m. at Valley View Memorial Park, 24279 N.E. Dayton Avenue, Newberg, Oregon.

Kellie is now in the presence of the LORD.