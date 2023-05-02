Ruth Ann (Stark) Goecks 1940-2025

On Sunday, November 23, 2025, the Seventh-day Sabbath, the biblical day of rest, Ruth Ann Goecks went home to be with Jesus. Ruth was born February 20, 1940, in Halstead, Kansas, to Gus and Ella Stark. She accepted Jesus as her Savior when she was seven years old and committed to him as Lord in the seventh grade, the beginning of a lifelong walk with Him. Ruth graduated in 1962 from Bethany Nazarene College, Oklahoma. On June 15, 1963, she married the love of her life, Dennis Goecks, at the Church of the Nazarene in Newton, Kansas. They honeymooned in Aspen, Colorado, horseback riding into Snowmass Lake. Together they celebrated 62 years of marriage, a testament to enduring love, devotion, and faithfulness. Ruth began her teaching career in Evergreen, Colorado, and briefly substitute-taught in Kent, Washington. In 1969, Dennis and Ruth made their home in McMinnville, Oregon, where Ruth continued teaching first and second graders at Memorial Elementary School, serving for 29 years before her retirement. She loved her students fiercely, especially the littlest learners, and was dedicated to giving them the strongest start possible. Ruth often spent her own time on administrative work because she believed classroom hours belonged wholly to the children. Her passion for teaching extended far beyond the school walls. Ruth joyfully served in the church nursery and taught toddlers about Jesus for as long as she could walk and stand. She believed deeply in planting the seeds of faith early, knowing that the smallest children could learn of God’s love, just like a mustard seed. After retiring, Ruth found joy traveling with her family, especially on cruises to Alaska and Mexico. At home, her love of family shined brightly. She treasured every photograph, making sure they were always safe on shelves and walls, a reflection of how she held her loved ones safe in her heart. She was known for giving thoughtful Christmas gifts to every family member and relative, often waiting in long post office lines to ensure each one arrived in time for Christmas morning. Ruth’s life could be summed up with three great passions: children, family, and Jesus. Dennis and Ruth’s life verse together was found in John 17:17 “Your Word is Truth,” and it brought much strength and direction to their lives. Many conversations were also had about faith and Matthew 17:20 brought so much comfort in her time on hospice. Knowing that we only have to have faith as small as a mustard seed and you could, indeed, move mountains. In her final days, during a clear and sacred moment, she spoke out loud Proverbs 3:5-6. “Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding. In all your ways, acknowledge Him and He will direct your path. “ Ruth had a generous heart and gave quietly to those in need. She had a spirit of gratitude and thanked every caregiver who entered her room, no matter the hour. She always made sure each person knew they were special, loved, and appreciated. Ruth was preceded in death by her parents, Gus and Ella Stark; her brothers, Arnold Stark and Lewis Stark; and her sisters, Ruby Laura Long and Norma J. Gooch. She is survived by her loving husband, Dennis Goecks; and her three children, Letha Quinn and son-in-law, Todd Quinn, Lee Goecks and daughter-in-law, Natasha Goecks, and Lynn Hopson and son-in-law, Jason Hopson. She is also survived by her cherished grandchildren, Bryant Quinn and daughter-in-law, Hannah Quinn, Justin Quinn, Alyssa Quinn, Kyle Goecks, Brody Goecks, and Adelyn Goecks; and two beloved “grand-dogs,” Nia and Nova. Above all, what Ruth would want you to know is this: Jesus Christ is her Lord and Savior, and her family was her greatest earthly blessing. She followed Him faithfully and wanted others to know His love. When facing fear and hard moments, she would say “Emmanuel” God is with us. Indeed, He is. A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, December 6, 2025, at 11:30am, at Awaken Church,655 OR-99W, McMinnville, OR 97128. Ruth finished her race in faith, love, and gratitude — and now rests joyfully in the presence of the Lord she trusted with all her heart. To leave online condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com.