Fire detroys Dayton family home

Dayton Fire District photo##A Monday morning house fire in Dayton displaced a family of six. The school district is collecting donations.

An emergency call was made at 4:23 a.m. about a fire in the 900 block of Church Street, and it took fire personnel about two hours to contain the blaze, Law said.

Six residents escaped without injury. The Red Cross and Dayton School District has responded to aid the family. The school district posted to its Facebook page a list of items that could be donated.

“While we are grateful that everyone is safe, the family lost many of their personal belongings and is now working to rebuild and recover,” the district posted. “As always, our Dayton community comes together in times of need, and we are reaching out for your support.”

Law said firefighters started with a defensive attack once they arrived to find the garage fully engulfed. Church Street was closed as firefighters operated, and power was shut off at two nearby homes.

Personnel from Lafayette, Amity, Dundee, McMinnville and Carlton fire departments responded.