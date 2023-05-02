Kevin Matthew Steward 1996 - 2025

Kevin Matthew Steward passed away suddenly in his sleep November 28, 2025, at the age of 29.

Kevin was born September 5, 1996, in Fortuna, California. He is survived by his parents, John and Adrienne Steward; grandparents, John and Nancy Steward, and Patricia Barrilleaux; aunts and uncles, Jim and Rose Steward, Jerry Steward, Aimee Baumgarden, and Arlette Barrilleaux; and cats, Biance and Jacob. Kevin was preceded in death by his grandfather, Morris “Tex” Barrilleaux.

When he was two, Kevin moved to Newberg, Oregon, and lived there until he moved to Lafayette, Oregon when he was 17. In 2015, he graduated from Newberg High School. He competed in cross country and track all four years of his high school career. Kevin participated in a Transition to Adulthood program at McMinnville High School, and was able to convert his modified diploma to a standard diploma. He graduated from McMinnville High School in 2018.

In June 2017, Kevin was hired as a deli clerk at Albertsons in McMinnville. He worked there until his death. Kevin loved his job and his co-workers, best friends, and Number 1’s from Albertsons. He looked forward to going to work every day. He had a greeting and smile for everyone.

Kevin was kind, polite, friendly, and genuine with everyone around him. Although autism played a role in his life, it never prevented him from trying anything he wanted. He was a true “Beaver Believer,” and wore only OSU Beaver gear. He loved 1990s country music. He went to square dances three times a month and was a member of McMinnville’s Braids and Braves, and the Independence Wagon Wheelers.

A “Celebration of Kevin’s Life” memorial and reception will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, December 12, 2025, at McMenamins Hotel Oregon in McMinnville. Please wear your favorite Beaver gear.