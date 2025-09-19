September 19, 2025 Tweet

Jeb Bladine: AI takes a dive into ambulance service finances

Readers — here and far beyond — will continue and expand their engagement with artificial intelligence, which has become the quintessential research tool of our age. Each time, readers should be reminded of the warning that accompanies every response from the most popular AI platform:

“ChatGPT can make mistakes. Check important info.” But that shouldn’t stop us from using the tool.

Looking at important local issues, I was drawn to our August news story about the critical financial situation with McMinnville Fire District ambulance services. Information from MFD Chief Reed Godfrey produced this story report:

“Last year, MFD billed approximately $16 million and received approximately $4 million, largely due to the discrepancy between the cost of transporting Medicare or Medicaid patients and the amount the district is reimbursed for the rides.”

I could have contacted Chief Godfrey, reached out to state and federal regulatory agencies, sought interviews with other Oregon ambulance service officials, and conducted painstaking Internet and library research. But there just wasn’t enough time.

Instead, I submitted this query to ChatGPT:

“In McMinnville, OR, the municipal ambulance service is facing a financial catastrophe because of the high cost and low reimbursement of ambulance services to Medicare and Medicaid enrollees. The agency cites average cost of $2,500 per ambulance service, with federal reimbursement of only $426 per service, causing the agency to lose millions of dollars each year in serving Medicare/Medicaid enrollees. Have other public or private ambulance services around the country had any success in overturning that financial-loss trend in serving Medicare/Medicaid enrollees?”

ChatGPT “thought” for 71 seconds before returning a 587-word response that cited, and linked to, all kinds of possibilities for financial reimbursements. At closing, the AI “assistant” suggested:

“If you’d like, I can map out a McMinnville-specific checklist (eligibility, paperwork, and contacts) for Oregon’s GEMT and state-directed payment paths, plus draft talking points for state legislators on treat-in-place coverage.”

“Please do,” I wrote. After another 54 seconds, ChatGPT produced 1,030 words it characterized as “a practical, McMinnville-specific playbook you can act on right away.” At closing of that exchange, ChatGPT offered:

“If you want, I can turn this into a 1-page internal checklist and a separate 1-page legislator handout (with the WI/NY citations above) so you can start outreach immediately.”

That’s the process with AI: The deeper you dig, the deeper it offers to go. And so long as you recognize the potential for error … so long as you go direct to AI’s sources of information for confirmation … the result is a compilation of amazing amounts of useful information in seconds instead of hours, or days, weeks, months or longer.

Are there any answers there for MFD? Are ambulance service officials across the state collaborating in the search for solutions to the financial crunch all are facing? Far be it from me to know.

However, I did pass my AI chat along to our reporter, who might ask a few related questions the next time he writes about the McMinnville Fire District ambulance service finances.

Jeb Bladine can be reached at jbladine@newsregister.com or 503-687-1223.