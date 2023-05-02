Steven Michael Schmiedel 1953 - 2025

Steven Michael Schmiedel, longtime resident of McMinnville, Oregon, died peacefully with family on Thursday, September 11, 2025, in Newberg, Oregon. He was 72-years old.

Born May 3, 1953, in McMinnville, “Buck,” as he was affectionately known, was preceded in death by his loving wife, Darla Chandler Schmiedel; his parents, Corene and Gordon Schmiedel; and both younger brothers, Mark and Randy Schmiedel.

Survivors include his children, Michael Schmiedel, Stephanie Merkel, and Sandra Stevenson; grandchildren, Cayla, Kaydi, Aaron, Quinton, Eboney, Zoey, and Dakota; and great-grandchildren, Kierra and Oakley.

Steven grew up in Carlton, Oregon, and worked for 49 years as a butcher for Carlton Packing before retiring. For many years, he and Darla operated Beef & Boar, a catering business. He was a truly gifted cook, especially with all varieties of meat and game and the master of many grills.

Buck was a proficient, trusted hunter, frequently guiding clients to remote areas throughout the country, preparing ideal campsites for them. He could “read” the woods by instinct and took pride in his Cherokee roots from his maternal Oklahoma grandmother.

Steven also enjoyed camping, fishing, crabbing and clam digging. Elk camp was always something special to him: time well spent with close friends and family. What happened in Elk Camp, stayed in Elk Camp…

Most notably, Ol' Frank Buck possessed a devilish sense of humor, he could suddenly burst into spontaneous song, and had a story for every situation. Steven’s sense of humor definitely had no bounds. If you had the opportunity to meet him, chances are he greeted you with a colorful and spirited exchange, even a train whistle to those who knew him best. Steve valued the countless friends he met over his lifetime. He was a loyal and reliable friend, a truly spirited individual and dynamic in life.

The immediate family will be holding a private ceremony. A Celebration of Life to be scheduled at a later date.

“This be the verse you grave for me:

Here he lies where he longs to be.

Home is the sailor, home from sea,

And the hunter home from the hill.”