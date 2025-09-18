Two hurt when vehicle crashes into building

At 2:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 12, McMinnville Fire District personnel and McMinnville police responded to a motor vehicle crash into the Goforth Inspired LLC business at 819 Highway 99W in McMinnville.

Mac PD reported the driver of a white SUV had finished lunch at the adjacent Sandwich Express restaurant and while backing out of their parking space, accelerated backward across the parking lot and through the side wall of the Goforth Inspired building.

A person inside the building was reportedly pinned between a desk and the wall, and was transported by ambulance to Salem Hospital. The injuries were not believed to be life-threatening at the time of transport.

The driver of the vehicle was transported by ambulance to the Willamette Valley Medical Center with minor injuries.

The Red Cross was requested to assist with housing accommodation for the residents living above the business until it is determined to be safe for them to return.