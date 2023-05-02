Robert John (Bob) Emrick 1950 - 2025

Robert John Emrick was a builder—of businesses, of music, of people, and of community. His vision shaped the community he loved, his leadership lifted others, and his faith in Christ anchored it all.

Known to most as Bob, he was born February 1, 1950, in Portland, Oregon, to the Reverend Robert Clinton Emrick and Doris Helen (Dieters) Emrick. He grew up with his sister, Barbara (Emrick) Kuehn, in a home where faith, music, and service were woven into everyday life. The son of a pastor, Bob’s early years set the stage for a lifetime of purpose, conviction, and compassion.

Bob attended McNary High School in Keizer, Oregon, graduating with the Class of 1968. A standout athlete and musician, he excelled at football, baseball, and basketball. He played trombone in the Junior Symphony, stage band and directed the pep band.

After high school, Bob attended Linfield University on both football and music scholarships before completing his Bachelor of Science degree in 1973 at Western Oregon University. Though he once planned to pursue law school, life had other plans, and his summer job as a garbage man became an enduring and successful career.

In 1972, Bob married the love of his life, Nancy Renee (Edwards), on her family’s farm. Their 53-year marriage was built on faith, humor, and shared adventure. Bob was immensely proud of Nancy’s career as a classically trained opera singer, accompanying her to performances, supporting her studies at the Juilliard School of Music, and cheering on her success with quiet pride. Together they raised their daughter, Ginger LaVonne, who was the center of Bob’s world. He delighted in her accomplishments, her creativity and, later, the joy of his grandson, George Hoover. Family game nights, ski trips, golfing, and laughter-filled dinners were common in his home.

From 1972 to 1978, Bob served his country in the Oregon National Guard, achieving the rank and title of Battalion NCO S3 Air. His sense of duty to his community continued long after his service.

Professionally, Bob became a visionary in Oregon’s waste and recycling industry. He owned, led and grew Western Oregon Waste (WOW), formerly City Sanitary Service, guiding it into one of the state’s most respected garbage, recycling, and composting companies. His business acumen was matched by his belief that leadership meant serving others and leaving things better than he found them.

Bob’s leadership extended beyond the day-to-day business. He served as President of the McMinnville Rotary Club, President of the Oregon Refuse and Recycling Association, President of the West Coast Refuse and Recycling Association, representing hundreds of waste companies along the west coast, President of the Chemeketa Community College Foundation, and President of Hillside Manor, where he was instrumental in the building of the cottages and expansion of the Hillside campus. He also served on numerous local committees, including the McMinnville Planning Commission, the Yamhill County Salvation Army Advisory Committee, and the McMinnville Chamber of Commerce, which later honored him with its Lifetime Achievement Award.

Music remained a lifelong passion. He served as choir and orchestra leader at Church on the Hill in McMinnville for over ten years, bringing together musicians of all ages and backgrounds. His rich baritone voice, love of harmony, and contagious enthusiasm lifted countless worship services and community events.

Bob was also a certified instructor in Stephen Covey’s “The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People,” and led dozens of workshops, helping others find personal and professional balance. He believed in growth, purpose, and faith in action.

Bob’s entrepreneurial fingerprints are visible all over McMinnville. He built the KAOS Building on Third Street, which housed his restaurants The 1882 Grille and The Barberry. He renovated the historic Brooks Street House and, with his daughter, remodeled the Harper Jamison building, which is now home to Oregon Stationers and Joysticks.

Those who knew Bob best will remember his faith in Christ, his laughter, his generosity, and his unshakable belief that life is meant to be lived with purpose and gratitude.

Bob is survived by his beloved wife, Nancy; daughter, Ginger; grandson, George; and by his sister, Barbara Kuehn (husband Rick).

A memorial service celebrating Bob’s life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, October 18, 2025, at Church on the Hill in McMinnville.

Memorial contributions may be made to McMinnville Young Life or the See Ya Later Foundation.

To leave condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com.