Jean Delores Taylor 1937 - 2025

Jean Delores Taylor was born January 4, 1937, in the family home in Amity, Oregon. She passed away September 30, 2025, in Sherwood, Oregon.

Jean lived her life for her family. She had three children early in life and that became her purpose and passion. Jean and her husband Keith later in life landed in Sherwood and created a commercial property business that turned into an amazing family legacy. She, along with her children, ran this property after the death of her husband in 2002. She retired from this work in 2019. She had many grandchildren she adored.

Jean spent her life doing for others always above herself. She was loved by all who met her and will be greatly missed.

She is survived by her children, Steve Taylor of Bend, Oregon, Linda Taylor Becher of Sisters, Oregon, and Mike Taylor of Sheridan, Oregon; and her brother, Jim Robertson of Oregon City, Oregon. She had seven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren, and two great- great-grandchildren.

Funeral Service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, October 11, at the Chapel of Macy & Son in McMinnville.

