Ofelia Rubio Manzo 1952 - 2025

Ofelia Rubio Manzo, age 73, of McMinnville, Oregon, passed away peacefully on October 3, 2025, surrounded by her loving family.

Ofelia is survived by her devoted husband, Martin Rubio; and their four children: Gabriela Rubio and her children, Martin and Nicolas; Paco Rubio and his wife, Miriam, and their children, Natalia, Salma, and Amalia; Norma Del Rayo and her husband, Manny, and their children, Sofía and Emma; and Claudia Rubio and her husband, Victor Campos, and their daughter, Mila.

Ofelia had a generous heart and found joy in life’s simple pleasures. She loved sewing, tending to her garden and, above all, spending time with her family. Her warmth, creativity, and nurturing spirit touched everyone who knew her, and her legacy will continue to live on through the family she cherished so deeply.

Ofelia Rubio Manzo

Julio 6, 1952 – 3 de octubre de 2025

Ofelia Rubio Manzo, de 73 años, residente de McMinnville, Oregón, falleció en paz el 3 de octubre de 2025, rodeada del amor de su familia.

Ofelia deja en vida a su esposo, Martin Rubio, y a sus cuatro hijos: Gabriela Rubio y sus hijos Martin y Nicolas; Paco Rubio y su esposa Miriam, y sus hijas Natalia, Salma y Amalia; Norma Del Rayo y su esposo Manny, y sus hijas Sofía y Emma; y Claudia Rubio y su esposo Victor Campos, y su hija Mila.

Ofelia tenía un corazón generoso y encontraba alegría en los placeres sencillos de la vida. Disfrutaba de la costura, el cuidado de su jardín y, sobre todo, de pasar tiempo con su familia. Su calidez, creatividad y espíritu bondadoso dejaron huella en todos los que la conocieron. Su legado vivirá para siempre en la familia que tanto amó.