Justin Daniel Hogue 1984 - 2025

Justin Daniel Hogue, 41, of McMinnville, Oregon, passed away September 30, 2025. Justin was born February 6, 1984, in Bremerton, Washington, to Rodney and Mary Hogue. He was the oldest of three brothers and grew up alongside his younger brothers, Jeremy and Jonathan.

On June 29, 2012, Justin married Jenna (Gingerich) Hogue in McMinnville. Together they built a life full of love and joy, raising four young children: Hunter (8), Harper (6), Nolan (4), and Coen (3). Justin pursued higher education with excellence, earning a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice in 2007 from California Baptist University, followed by a master’s in Public Administration with a public policy development emphasis from California State University, East Bay, in 2011.

His career reflected his dedication to serving his community. He previously worked as the city manager of Amity, Oregon, before becoming the Deputy County Administrator for Yamhill County, a role he deeply loved.

Beyond his professional life, Justin was known for his adventurous spirit and love of the outdoors, especially hunting. His greatest joy, however, was his family—he loved his children dearly and was devoted to his wife and home.

Justin is survived by his wife, Jenna; their four children, Hunter, Harper, Nolan, and Coen; his parents, Rodney and Mary Hogue; and his brothers, Jeremy and Jonathan; along with extended family and many friends.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday, October 7, 2025, at Athey Creek Church in McMinnville, Oregon. All who knew and loved Justin are welcome to attend.