Fallen YCSO deputy to be honored

Yamhill County Sheriff Deputy Paul Emerson Baker died in the line of duty in 1982; his memory will be honored at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 11.

On Jan. 21, 1982, Baker was driving his patrol car on Highway 99W near Whiteson when he was struck head on.

A highway marker dedication ceremony will take place at The Preserve in McMinnville, near where the accident took place.

A husband, father, Korean War veteran and recipient of the Bronze Star and Purple Heart, Baker was 53 when he died.

This year, Rep. Lucetta Elmer (R-McMinnville) sponsored a House Concurrent Resolution through the Oregon Legislature to have a Highway Memorial placed in recognition of his service 43 years after his death.

A ceremony will be held Saturday. The Oregon Department of Transportation will work to install the marker in the near future.

