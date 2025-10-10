Fallen YCSO deputy to be honored

On Jan. 21, 1982, Baker was driving his patrol car on Highway 99W near Whiteson when he was struck head on.

A highway marker dedication ceremony will take place at The Preserve in McMinnville, near where the accident took place.

A husband, father, Korean War veteran and recipient of the Bronze Star and Purple Heart, Baker was 53 when he died.

This year, Rep. Lucetta Elmer (R-McMinnville) sponsored a House Concurrent Resolution through the Oregon Legislature to have a Highway Memorial placed in recognition of his service 43 years after his death.

A ceremony will be held Saturday. The Oregon Department of Transportation will work to install the marker in the near future.