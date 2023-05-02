Gary Alan Squires 1964 - 2025

Gary Alan Squires, 61, passed away October 7, 2025. He was the loving husband of Lynn Squires for 37 years, proud father to three sons: Ryan, Jamie, and Colin. He was the caring son of Bob and Donna Squires, and playful ‘Poppops’ to his two grandchildren, Maeve and Mackenzie.



Gary was born and raised in McMinnville, Oregon. He exemplified a student/athlete, graduating with academic and athletic honors from McMinnville High School, and later was inducted into their Sports Hall of Fame for his accomplishments as a swimmer. He attended Princeton University, where he continued swimming and received a degree in civil engineering.



After college, Gary made his most important decision and married the love of his life, Lynn. They lived in New York City and Paris before settling in West Linn, where they raised their three sons. Gary retired in 2024 after a successful 34-year tenure at Rubicon Inc. Post-retirement, he followed in his father’s footsteps, managing the family business, as well as starting his own RV storage business in McMinnville.



Gary will be remembered for putting family first no matter what. Gary could hold a conversation with anyone and always showed a genuine interest in others. He was humble, curious, and kind, lightening the room wherever he went with his cheerful spirit and quick laugh. He was a great listener. Gary always led by example, and his unwavering honesty, loyalty, and work ethic made an impact on everyone in his life. His loss is profound for anyone close to him, but his memory will continue to serve as an example for the type of person we all should want to be.



Gary's proudest accomplishment was always his family.



Gary was preceded in death by his father, Robert (Bob) Squires. He is survived by his mother, Donna Squires; his wife, Lynn; his sons, Ryan Squires (Hunter), James Squires (Abigail), and Colin Squires; his grandchildren, Maeve and Mackenzie Squires; and his sister, Sandra Severa (Edmondo).



A Celebration of Life will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, November 7, 2025, at the Oregon Golf Club.