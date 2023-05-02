Esther Lipke 1961 - 2025

Born on October 12, 1961, in Burns, Oregon, to Alatzne and Sabino Barainca, Esthér grew up alongside sister Rose Colbern, proud of her Basque heritage. She graduated in 1979 from Burns Union High School, and attended Willamette University, where she earned degrees in Economics and Spanish while playing volleyball.

For nearly 30 years Esthér worked in the McMinnville School District, most recently as a College and Career Counselor at McMinnville High School. She was admired for her wisdom, kindness, and dedication to guiding students as they planned their futures.

In 1984 Esthér married her high school sweetheart, Michael Lipke, beginning a love story that lasted 41 years. Together they raised two daughters, Makaela Stocker and Elyse Lipke. She found immense joy as Amuma to her granddaughters, Page and Wren.

Esthér cherished family gatherings, holiday traditions, home projects, and cozy evenings with a good book or classic mystery show. She will be remembered for her warmth, humor, and devotion to family and community.

A celebration of Esthér's life was held at 1 p.m. on October 12, 2025, at The Ground at Stillwater in McMinnville, Oregon.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a scholarship in her name: McMinnville High School, Attn: Scholarship Coordinator, 615 N.E.15th Street, McMinnville, OR 97128.