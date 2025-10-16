Working lunch

© 1999- News-Register Publishing | © The Associated Press
Comments
NativeOregonian
My kids don't get offered scratch made food from school. They get burgers that look nearly green, a handful of tortilla chips with "cheese" sauce and expired milk. The food is delivered from Sysco in the morning and warmed up by staff. Are not all the schools in the McMinnville school district getting the same?
Reporter Starla Pointer
Which school? I will inquire.