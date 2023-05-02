Russell Amann 1947 - 2025

Russell L. Amann was born October 4, 1947, in Rolla, North Dakota, to Marvin and Geraldine Amann. He passed away October 6, 2025, in Willis, Texas. Russ is survived by his wife of 39 years, Linda Amann; his daughters, Kimberly Morgan and Kristen Morgan; his

grandchildren, Kassidy, Jordan, and Alex; his great-grandchildren, Liam and Charlee; as well as his sisters, Lorelie Brittain and Jann Amann. Many nieces and nephews also survive him. Russ had two cats that he dearly loved, Maxie and Willie. Maxie stayed by his side until the final days. He was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers Ray and Larry.

Russ was a man of many talents. He worked in the car business in Oregon for many years until it slowed down. He then changed his focus to the carpentry field. He was an amazing woodworker and had many repeat customers. He was so meticulous about his work, he could

create anything if they could describe their vision.

Russ and Linda traveled many places during their time together. He loved Mexico and developed long-lasting friends. He also went on many cruises and loved seeing the diverse cultures.

Russ fought his battle with cancer for over one and one-half years. He was trying so hard to stay, but cancer took his life. May he rest in

peace with no more pain. He will be greatly missed. Please support the American Cancer Society in lieu of flowers.