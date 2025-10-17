October 17, 2025 Tweet

Letters to the Editor: Oct. 17, 2025

Living within means

This November’s ballot includes a $98.5 million bond for a new recreation facility, along with improvements to the library, senior center and park system.

The bond will increase property taxes for median-assessed homes by about $220/year for 21 years. Rent may go up too, as landlords pass the new burden along.

In 2023, the city imposed an “emergency fee” of $13 month on McMinnville Water & Light bills to cover the city’s fiscal mismanagement, and it has become permanent. Last year, the utility increased its water rates 5% and electric rates 2.75%, and is projecting annual increases of $4.5% for each of the next three years.

In 2023, creation of the combined urban and rural fire district added about $450 a year in property taxes for the median-assessed home in McMinnville. In August, the city approved a 4.7% trash collection increase for Recology.

Locally, a stormwater fee of up to $15 a month is on the table. Nationally, the three-year compounded rate of inflation totals 15.76%.

The cost of healthcare and homeowner’s insurance is going up even faster. And Oregon’s unemployment rate is now 5%.

There’s more!

The Oregon Legislature passed a transportation bill doubling the employment tax for mass transit, increasing registration, title and EV fees and hiking the gas tax 6 cents a gallon. This could run more than $200 a year for every vehicle registered in the state.

Sadly, the city has demonstrated with the bankrupt Fackler Construction debacle and 3.5 acre RB Rubber purchase at $4.25 million plus interest at $240,000 a year — with no return in sight — that it isn’t capable of managing $100 million in new projects.

What is the cost to upgrade what we have for current community and aquatic facilities? Should the library, senior center and parks improvements be on a separate bond?

Vote no on more taxes. Vote no on Measure 36-237.

Peter Enticknap

McMinnville

Deserving of investment

McMinnville deserves an aquatic center that is not on the verge of collapse — but that is a point of pride for the community.

McMinnville deserves public facilities that aren’t just where you must go for an activity — but are true community centers, drawing people in with varied and inviting spaces and programming.

McMinnville deserves investment in its long-term health, well-being and economic vitality. McMinnville deserves a resounding yes on Measure 36-237.

Christine Bader

McMinnville

Other options

Yes, I love the library, too. And we should care for our buildings. But we cannot trust city councilors with money matters.

Your ballot for the city bond should be on your coffee table, so it is time to make your decision.

The city councilors deceived voters on the fire unification when they told voters their tax rate would rise only 50 cents. In reality, it resulted in a $2 increase.

They deceived and lied to voters three years ago, when they informed us they were instituting an “emergency surcharge” to erase a $3 million deficit. Long after the deficit was erased, the city has now collected $6.6 million from this “emergency” tax, and shows every sign they intend on making it a “forever” tax. The $13 shows up on your Water & Light bill every month.

In addition, your Water & Light bill is scheduled to rise 12% over the next 3 years, and a permanent “water runoff fee” will eventually be added by state mandate. So your monthly utility bill is going up dramatically.

If this latest measure is passed, you will be paying off large new bonds for the next 20-plus years, while still paying off some old ones. Bond rates are based on assessed valuation of your home. It goes up every year, and thus so will your taxes on these bonds.

You need to consider this, especially if you have a fixed or limited budget: Can you add all these new costs to your budget for the next 20 years and still keep yourself above water?

There must be other options we can consider.

Bill Bordeaux

McMinnville

Family and community

As a resident, parent and educator, I strongly support the upcoming bond proposal to fund a new recreation center in McMinnville. This project is not just an investment in a building; it is an investment in our community’s families.

I have four children ranging in age from 3 to 10, and we are involved in many activities offered by McMinnville Parks and Recreation.

I attend Zumba classes, my husband plays basketball and our children love gymnastics, movie nights and summer camps at the community center. My eldest son is a member of the swim club and practices at the aquatic center regularly. We spend many hours each week enjoying these programs in our community spaces.

Unfortunately, our current facilities are outdated and dilapidated, rendering them unable to meet the growing needs of our residents. A new, modern recreation center would show current and prospective residents that we value healthy, uplifting and empowering activities that fortify community and families alike.

We decided to plant roots in this beautiful town in part because of chatter we heard — seven years ago! — about a possible new recreation venue.

We dream of a safe, accessible building where we can help our children create healthy habits and enjoy exercise for years to come. Can we please make that dream a reality?

Let’s come together and vote yes on the bond for a new recreation center. It’s a vote for families and our community.

Sincerely,

Marni Cochran

McMinnville

Things to consider

The poor condition of the pool and community center indicate replacement is needed, so I support the bond measure to build a replacement and make other upgrades to other city facilities.

That said, I find it unsettling that a supporting political action committee is telling the public what will be built and what it will cost to operate. The city spent many tax dollars on consultants to design the facility and calculate the operating costs, and that work has been replaced by the opinions of advocates for the bond measure.

I believe the PAC consists of good, community-minded citizens, but keep in mind that their promises do not guarantee success. There was a similar groundswell of public support for the city to build the navigation center to help deal with homelessness in the community, and that well-intentioned effort has devolved into legal settlements and threats of more lawsuits.

The McMinnville median household income is about $65,000, considerably lower than the county and state averages. That means half the families make less than that amount and they will be saddled with hundreds of dollars of additional annual costs, either through property tax rates or rent increases when landlords pass along their higher property taxes.

Further, paying this increased tax burden does not even allow you to use the new pool. You must also pay to use the facility your tax dollars will have constructed.

Currently, the cheapest way to access the pool is through an annual family membership of $500. Is that a realistic expenditure for families struggling to make ends meet?

Support the bond measure by voting yes, but also pay attention to make sure it gets built as promised and entry fees allow everyone in the community to enjoy it.

Mark Davis

McMinnville

Make the investment

McMinnville is an amazing place to live. We have excellent schools, dedicated business owners and a beautiful historic downtown. But what truly sets McMinnville apart is our caring, close-knit community of neighbors who show up when it matters most.

Even in such a great town, though, we’re missing something essential: enough places for families and young people to be active and connect year-round. The bond appearing on McMinnville’s Nov. 4 ballot would go a long way toward changing that.

My family already imagines how we would use the new facilities — my son shooting hoops, my daughter swimming laps, my wife walking the indoor track on rainy days and me benefiting from modern, accessible amenities that better meet my health and mobility needs. But beyond personal use, these facilities are critical to meeting the growing needs of our community and ensuring everyone has access to spaces that support health and connection.

Today, mental and physical wellness are under strain. McMinnville needs more safe, welcoming spaces where people can move and connect.

The new all-abilities playground at Jay Pearson Neighborhood Park shows what happens when McMinnville invests in itself. Measure 36-237 would build on that success — bringing the same community spirit to projects serving all ages. It would create a new aquatics and recreation center, improve the senior center and upgrade our parks and library facilities.

Importantly, the bond includes citizen oversight to ensure funds are used responsibly as promised.

Yes, this is an investment — but one that will pay dividends in healthier lives, stronger friendships and a more vibrant community. McMinnville has always stepped up for its future, and for one another.

Let’s do it again. Please vote yes on Measure 36-237.

Brian Branch

McMinnville

Whose truth?

U.S. Rep. Mike Johnson, speaker of the House, claims the millions of people peacefully protesting in this country are now terrorists.

What? You mean the people who I have stood should to shoulder with, holding signs and waving to passing motorists, are now enemies of the republic?

Well, I guess it does make sense. After all, they have a lot of idle time on their hands, and they are living a cushy life collecting social security. They might as well be fomenting trouble in the streets.

This nonsense label of “terrorist” is brought to you by the inanity and twisted reality of the Trump cult.

The cult has developed the art of turning lies into their own personal truth and expecting us to believe it. We don’t have to.

Stuart Gunness

Sheridan