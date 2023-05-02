Phyllis L. Johnson 1931 - 2025

Surrounded by loved ones, Phyllis Lou Johnson peacefully passed away on October 10, 2025, at the age of 94. Phyllis was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother - and loved by all who knew her.

Phyllis was born in Iroquois, South Dakota, to parents John August Clarambeau and Laura (Pier) Clarambeau. In her early years, the family moved from farm to farm before eventually settling in Oregon. Phyllis grew up alongside her three brothers and two sisters. She attended school in Dayton and later in McMinnville, Oregon. Phyllis worked as a dental assistant for Dr. Frank Moore, and later as an Educational Assistant for the McMinnville School District. During her years in education, she touched countless lives with her kindness, patience, and genuine care for others.

It was at McMinnville High School where Phyllis met the love of her life, Eugene Johnson. Phyllis and Gene were married on September 10, 1949, and shared 73 wonderful years together. Throughout their marriage, they found joy in the outdoors, gardening, playing cards with friends, and hosting family gatherings. Together, they enjoyed traveling, taking cruises, and spending peaceful days at the beach in their RV. Phyllis loved baking, canning, sewing, and painting. She was often found in the kitchen preparing meals or canning the latest harvest of apples and pears from the backyard. Family and friends never left the house without canned goods or some of the baked goodies to take home with them.

Phyllis’s greatest joy came from her family. She treasured every moment spent with her grandchildren: crafting, playing games, attending choir concerts, and cheering at sporting events. For almost 40 years, Phyllis and Gene created personalized Christmas ornaments for their kids, grandkids, and great-grandkids every year, which became a cherished family tradition. They never missed a year, and the family now has these cherished keepsakes as a reminder of loving memories.

A lifelong member of the Lutheran Church, Phyllis found great purpose in her faith and service. She was an active participant in the church’s music ministry team, visiting assisted living centers to share songs and fellowship. She also poured her heart into making quilts for those in need, one of the many ways she expressed her compassion and generosity. Her warmth and generosity left a lasting impression on all who knew her.

Phyllis is survived by her sister, Kay Davis; her sons, Larry Johnson (Maggie), Scott Johnson (Terry), and Robert Johnson (Karen); her beloved grandchildren, Travis, Corey, Morgan, Zachary, Helen, Emma, Margaret, Bjorn, Rolf, and Osa; and great-grandchildren, Parker, Sawyer, Brynja, and Izwi.

Phyllis will be remembered for her warmth, generosity, and unwavering devotion to her family and faith. She lived a life full of love, laughter, and purpose, leaving behind a legacy of kindness and grace.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, October 25, 2025, at Joyful Servant Lutheran Church, 1716 Villa Rd., Newberg, Oregon 97132.