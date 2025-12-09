By Scott Unger • Of the News-Register • 

Planners vote to remove trail from TSP

Only current online subscribers may access this article and/or our N-R e-editions.

One-day subscriptions available for just $3.

For all subscription offers, click here.

Already a subscriber, please

Comments

tagup

A few fingers on the scales?….. It’s property owned by all the citizens of the county …put it to a vote!

The Tea Smith

The LUBA remands do not mean the trail has to be taken off the plan

  • Most viewed
  • Most commented
Web Design and Web Development by Buildable